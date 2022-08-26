Political vendetta spoilt prospects on TN desalination plant: Palaniswami

-
AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Friday accused the ruling DMK of stalling the desalination project in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu due to political vendetta and sought its immediate revival.
Though a foundation stone for the Rs 1,502.72-crore project was laid during his tenure as Chief Minister, the plan could not be implemented because of change in regime, he claimed.
Preliminary work for the desalination plant to provide 60 MLD (million litres per day) water daily for 692 rural habitations besides urban areas commenced during the AIADMK rule. But, the project could not be implemented due to the regime change last year, he said.
He alleged that the ruling DMK had little concern for the drinking water problem in the district and demanded allocation of funds to recommence the project.
The DMK government abandoned the project as it was started by the then AIADMK government, Palaniswami claimed.
Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts are most backward, agrarian districts.
Already, the State government wound up a university as it was brought in by the AIADMK government; by doing so students in Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts were deprived of higher education, he said in a statement here.
Now, the government is depriving the people of drinking water. Hence, the AIADMK will stage a fast on Saturday in Villupuram district to draw the government's attention to revive this project, Palaniswami said.
AIADMK district secretary and former Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam would lead the agitation at Tindivanam demanding immediate allocation of funds to recommence the project, he said.
