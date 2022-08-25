Ten-day Assembly session in Karnataka from Sept 12; stormy scenes expected

-
The stage is set for a high voltage Assembly session in Karnataka. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J C Madhuswamy stated on Thursday that the session will be held between September 12 and 22.
Madhuswamy stated that the decision had been taken to conduct a 10-day session at a cabinet meeting. The Opposition Congress and JD (S) are likely to target the ruling BJP over the law and order situation in the state.
The revenge killings in Dakshina Kannada district are likely to be discussed at length during the session.
The murder of Masood allegedly led to the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettare which in turn led to the killing of Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet. The investigations have proved that all three killings were revenge murders. Though Masood was killed in a road rage case the investigations have shown that the accused had links with Hindutva organisations.
The Opposition is waiting to swoop on the ruling BJP over the preferential treatment in Praveen's case. The BJP has given Rs 25 lakh compensation and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited his family.
However, the government functionaries did not visit Masood and Mohammad Fazil's families. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former CM H D Kumaraswamy from the JD (S) have criticised the government over the issue.
Siddaramaiah had also stated that he would raise the issue of 40 per cent commission by BJP ministers. State Congress president D K Shivakumar has stated that the BJP is misusing the government agencies and he is prepared to face any consequences. He is also likely to launch attacks on the ruling party.
With assembly elections fast approaching, the BJP has the daunting task of defending itself from the attacks of the opposition parties as well as highlighting its achievements.
--IANS
mka/bg
