Presidential nominee Murmu's visit to Jaipur has been rescheduled to Jul 13

The visit of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to Jaipur has been rescheduled to July 13, BJP sources said on Friday.
Murmu will reach a hotel at 8 am on July 13 and will meet BJP MPs and MLAs, they said.
Earlier, she was scheduled to visit Jaipur on July 12.
Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria has issued a revised letter to the BJP's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and MLAs in Rajasthan, asking them to reach the designated hotel at 8 am on July 13.
The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-seat assembly of Rajasthan. It has 24 Lok Sabha members and four Rajya Sabha members from Rajasthan.
