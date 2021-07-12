Priyanka Gandhi to meet with UP Cong leaders to discuss 2022 Assembly polls

-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a virtual meeting with senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh on Monday to discuss the preparation and strategy for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls due next year.
Gandhi has called the meeting at 10 am.
Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over incidents of violence during filing nominations for block president polls.
She has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of preventing a woman from filing nominations and misbehaving with her. She also shared a video clip on her Twitter handle, in which people were seen misbehaving with a woman.
"A few years ago a rape victim raised her voice against a BJP MLA, an attempt was made to kill her along with her entire family. Today BJP crossed all limits to stop the nomination of a woman. Same government. Same behaviour," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.
