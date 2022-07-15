PSI scam: BJP comes under pressure as Karnataka HC makes tough remarks

-
Ruling BJP in Karnataka has come under pressure as the High Court categorically said that the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam is "heinous than a murder" and equated it to terrorism.
With clamour for a judicial probe rising, the ruling BJP leaders are worried over its image getting affected since the general elections are less than 10 months away.
The remarks by Justice H.P. Sandesh are going to be embarrassing for state BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is participating in the crucial chintan-mantan baithak on Friday in Bengaluru to strategise for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Justice Sandesh bench, which took up the bail petition of the accused in PSI Recruitment Scandal on Thursday, stated that "in case of murder one person dies. Here, 50,000 candidates are put to difficulty. If every recruitment is made in the same fashion, do you want the court to sit quiet?"
The bench further stated that the scam "is a terrorism unleashed on the society". The remarks of the bench came after the counsel for the accused sought bail by maintaining that the scam is not a murder case.
Public Prosecutor V.S. Hegde maintained that an officer of the rank of Additional DGP has been arrested and it shows the seriousness of the case. "The investigation might reach anywhere. ADGP Amrit Paul, two Deputy Superintendents and three PSI candidates have been arrested and thousands of call details need to be analysed," said Hegde.
"One month is needed to investigate the huge data of mobiles and other devices," Hegde added. He also informed the court that till date the Rs 2.5 crore cash has been seized during the investigation. The court adjourned the hearing of the case to July 20.
Earlier, Justice H.P. Sandesh took the ruling BJP to task with regards to the appointments to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). After his rap, the ACB arrested Bengaluru Urban DC on charges of corruption.
Justice Sandesh had stated that he was given transfer threat through a High Court judge and he did not care much about it. He also said that he was ready to go back to his farm and carry out agriculture rather than succumbing to pressure.
--IANS
mka/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
