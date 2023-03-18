JUST IN
Centre stalling Parliament to avoid Adani questions: Chattisgarh CM Bhagel
TMC, SP to shun Congress, BJP; talk to other regional parties for 2024
Expel Rahul as MP, suspend him: BJP has 2 options as opposition fights back
Cong must smell political coffee after BJP's poll results in NE: Irani
Rahul in Parliament, refuses to respond to Nadda's 'anti-national' remark
Jairam playing chief saboteur': Himanta on Ramesh's prompt to Rahul
Oppn-govt logjam over Rahul vs Adani likely to continue in Parliament
Parliament logjam on; Rahul says he has right to respond to allegations
Mandaviya flags off 75 trucks for awareness drive against Tuberculosis
Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji to get state-of-the-art school buildings: Atishi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress women wing stages protest outside Nadda's house; 15 detained
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM to lay foundation for 1st public transport ropeway in Banaras on Mar 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first public transport ropeway in his parliamentary constituency of Banaras on March 24

Topics
Narendra Modi | Varanasi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first public transport ropeway in his parliamentary constituency of Banaras on March 24.

The PM will lay its foundation stone at the Cantt railway station of Varanasi, preparations for which are underway on a war-footing. After the construction of the ropeway, the path of devotees going to Kashi Vishwanath would be easier. Upon arriving at the railway station, tourists will reach Godaulia in just a few minutes and then proceed to Baba Vishwanath.

In the first phase, the ropeway will start from Cantt Railway Station and connect Godaulia intersection. During this, the ropeway will pass through a total of five stations -- Cantt Railway station, Vidyapeeth station, Rath Yatra, Girghar and Godaulia Station covering a distance of 4.5 km.

Once the ropeway is operational, the time of one to one-and-a-half hours will be reduced to 16 minutes.

Along with this, there will be a seating facility for 11 people in the ropeway car. The administration has stepped up the preparations regarding the Rs 555 crore project. A sum of Rs 31 crore has been released for the first phase.

--IANS

dr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 15:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU