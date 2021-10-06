Rahul Gandhi arrives at Lucknow airport ahead of Lakhimpur Kheri visit

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Lucknow airport ahead of his visit to Lakhimpur Kheri, where 8 people lost their lives in a violent incident.
He is accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.
Earlier the Uttar Pradesh government had denied permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the Lakhimpur Kheri district in wake of a law and order situation.
Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Varda and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.
However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.
MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.
