Navjot Singh Sidhu to lead march to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia, Rahul pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversaries
Sonia Gandhi got both jabs, govt should stop creating non-issues: Congress
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
-
The activists of Punjab Congress will walk towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh if Priyanka Gandhi is not released and the Union Minister's son accused of murder not arrested, said state party President Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday.
"If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister's son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!" Sidhu tweeted.
In another tweet, Sidhu said: "When in doubt walk the path of truth, never compromise on moral values!! 'Moral Authority' thy name is @priyankagandhi."
--IANS
vg/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU