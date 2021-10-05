Will quit if there is any evidence against my son: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

-
ALSO READ
BJP 41st foundation day: PM Narendra Modi to address party workers today
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
PM holds meeting with BJP national secretaries, party chief Nadda
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
Covid: Congress wants to tarnish the image of India, PM Modi, says BJP
-
Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni, has said he would resign from his post if anyone could produce even a single piece of evidence of his son Ashish Mishra being present at the spot where violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.
Talking to reporters, Mishra said: "I will resign from my post if a single proof emerges against my son being on the spot where the incident took place."
Nine people, including four farmers, were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Farmers' outfits have claimed that a car with Ashish Mishra mowed down protesting farmers.
The protests started ahead of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to Tikunia, which is Ajay Mishra's ancestral village, on Sunday.
Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish, however, claimed that protesters attacked the convoy and killed a driver and three others, including two BJP workers.
"Our volunteers had gone to welcome our chief guest and I was with them. The same time, some anti-social elements attacked the convoy, during which the driver of the car was hurt and he lost balance, resulting in the car turning turtle," Ajay Mishra had said.
An FIR has been registered against Ashish Misra in connection with the violence.
Ashish Mishra, meanwhile, said that the police had neither contacted him nor met him so far.
--IANS
amita/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU