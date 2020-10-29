Rahul Gandhi has no political 'aukaat' lef, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister on Wednesday slammed leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter does not have a political stature now and nobody takes him seriously.

Prasad's comment comes after the leader, during his rally in Valmiki Nagar earlier today, had said effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt on Dussehra instead of Raavan's.

" ki rajnitik aukat itni bhi nahi bachi hai, woh roz kuch na kuch ul jalool bolte hai. Nobody takes him seriously. He was the president of the party. Is this how he should speak? This shows how desperate the Congress is. When results will be out, you'll see what is the condition of the party," Prasad said during a press conference here.

The Union Minister went on to claim that Gandhi "spread lies about Rafale, demotivated the armed forces, and his quotes were used by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations."

"If you watch Pakistan TV, is visible a lot. This is his level," he added.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the new agricultural laws, Gandhi had said effigies of Raavan are usually burnt on Dussehra, but this time, in Punjab, effigies of the Prime Minister and industrialists were burnt. "It is sad, but it is happening, because farmers are upset, the youth are angry," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)