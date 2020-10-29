Rahul Gandhi has no political 'aukaat' lef, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

-
ALSO READ
Can't compete with PM Modi in speaking lies, claims Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi's effigies burnt on Dussehra, not of 'Ravan': Rahul Gandhi
PM does not talk about unemployment in his speeches: Rahul Gandhi
BJP politicising Punjab rape case due to Bihar elections, says Congress
Congress' 'letter-writers' among star campaigners for Bihar polls
-
Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the latter does not have a political stature now and nobody takes him seriously.
Prasad's comment comes after the Congress leader, during his rally in Valmiki Nagar earlier today, had said effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt on Dussehra instead of Raavan's.
"Rahul Gandhi ki rajnitik aukat itni bhi nahi bachi hai, woh roz kuch na kuch ul jalool bolte hai. Nobody takes him seriously. He was the president of the Congress party. Is this how he should speak? This shows how desperate the Congress is. When results will be out, you'll see what is the condition of the party," Prasad said during a press conference here.
The Union Minister went on to claim that Gandhi "spread lies about Rafale, demotivated the armed forces, and his quotes were used by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations."
"If you watch Pakistan TV, Rahul Gandhi is visible a lot. This is his level," he added.
Hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the new agricultural laws, Gandhi had said effigies of Raavan are usually burnt on Dussehra, but this time, in Punjab, effigies of the Prime Minister and industrialists were burnt. "It is sad, but it is happening, because farmers are upset, the youth are angry," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU