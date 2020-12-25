Rahul Gandhi must clarify with what intention he is supporting farmers: BJP

-
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked him to clarify where and with what intention he is supporting farmers.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said that if there is no APMC Act in Kerala then why the Wayanad MP does not stand with farmers there.
"Rahul Gandhi is Wayanad MP. Is there the APMC Act in Kerala? If not, then, why don't you stand with farmers there? How is it possible that something is good for Kerala, and not in Delhi? He must clarify where and with what intention he is supporting farmers," Trivedi said.
Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
