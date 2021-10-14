Rahul Gandhi visits former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Manmohan stable, getting 'best possible care' in hospital: Minister
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Delhi CM Kejriwal wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
Health minister meets Manmohan Singh at AIIMS, enquires about his health
Queues for oxygen and hospital beds, thanks to Modi Govt: Rahul Gandhi
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and enquired about his health.
He also wished him a speedy recovery.
Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi yesterday.
Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Singh.
The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.
Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU