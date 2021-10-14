JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi visits former PM Manmohan Singh at AIIMS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi and enquired about his health.

ANI 

He also wished him a speedy recovery.

Singh was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi yesterday.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the speedy recovery of former PM Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also prayed for the speedy recovery of Singh.

The eighty-nine-year-old Congress leader had complained of weakness and is stable and under the observation of doctors, hospital sources said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

First Published: Thu, October 14 2021. 18:15 IST

