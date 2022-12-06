JUST IN
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Khel Sankul in Jhalawar, Rajasthan
Business Standard

Saket Gokhale arrested in Rajasthan, claims TMC; 'no info', says cop

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta"

Topics
TMC | rajasthan | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday claimed that the Gujarat Police has arrested its spokesperson Saket Gokhale, terming it a "political vendetta".

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Dabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which the arrest was made.

Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, O'Brien claimed.

"The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter.

"The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket's tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.

When contacted, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh said he had no such information.

"I have no information. Nobody informed us," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 10:14 IST

