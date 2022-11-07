'Satyamev Jayate', says Hemant Soren after SC sets aside Jharkhand HC order

Moments after the Supreme Court's decision allowing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's appeal against the Jharkhand High Court order, the CM reacted by saying "Satyamev Jayate".

Jharkhand CM took to social media and Tweeted "Satyamev Jayate".

Notably, the on Monday held that the Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed before the Jharkhand High Court seeking a probe against him in an alleged mining scam case were not maintainable.

The on Monday allowed Jharkhand Soren's appeal, setting aside the Jharkhand High Court order which had accepted the maintainability of a PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to state Chief Minister and his associates.

The Jharkhand Government and chief minister moved the apex court against an order of the high court which had accepted the maintainability of PIL in connection with shell companies allegedly related to and his associates.

The Jharkhand government had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court challenging the Jharkhand High Court's order.

On June 3, Jharkhand High Court held two PILs against Soren. It rejected the arguments made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi (questioning the maintainability of the two PILs filed against CM and his associates) in its 79-page order.

Meanwhile, ED has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to appear for questioning on November 3 in its ongoing probe into an illegal mining case, sources said on Wednesday.

Soren on Thursday was to appear before the ED in its regional office in Ranchi but he skipped his visit. Addressing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers outside his official residence before leaving for Raipur to attend a tribal festival being organized by the Chhattisgarh government, Soren urged his party workers to be prepared for a long political fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I have been summoned by ED today when I already have a programme in Chhattisgarh today. If I have committed a crime that big, come and arrest me. Why the questioning?... Security near the ED office has increased. Why, are you scared of people of Jharkhand?" said Soren, amidst heavy sloganeering in support from his party workers.

Soren said the federal agency, as a part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize his government which got a historic mandate in 2019, is trying to intimidate them by showing muscle power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)