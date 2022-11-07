JUST IN
Demonetisation was a colossal failure which crippled economy, says KTR
BJP leaders laud SC's quota order as win for PM's social justice mission
PM Modi yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra today
Rajasthan, Punjab not doing enough to check stubble burning: Jitendra Singh
We respect verdict of Munugode people: Bandi Sanjay after BJP bypoll loss
Bypolls in six states: BJP wins in 4 of 7 Assembly seats; loses to TRS
Only Cong can challenge BJP in Gujarat, Himachal polls; AAP incapable: Azad
Centre is trying to destroy higher education in Kerala, says CPI(M)
BJP defeat in HP will lay foundation of Oppn unity in 2024: JDU's KC Tyagi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal after conman Sukesh's another letter surfaces
Business Standard

Demonetisation was a colossal failure which crippled economy, says KTR

Demonetisation was a colossal failure which crippled the growing Indian economy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday

Topics
Demonetisaton | K T Rama Rao | Indian Economy

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

K T Rama Rao
K T Rama Rao

Demonetisation was a colossal failure which crippled the growing Indian economy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

"What a colossal failure this Demonetisation was & let's not forget how it crippled the growing Indian economy," tweeted the TRS leader.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, alleged that this "half-baked" idea led to eight consecutive quarters of slowdown, subsequently landing in lockdown in 2020 serving a body blow to the vibrant economy.

KTR, who is also state minister for industries and information technology, was reacting to a tweet by a TRS member P. Vishnuwardhan Reddy.

Reddy posted a media report abou the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data which reveals that six years after demonetisation, the cash with public increased by 72 per cent from Rs 17.97 lakh crore to Rs 30.88 lakh crore.

"Somebody said give me 50 days, burn me alive if I am wrong," wrote Reddy, who also posted a newspaper clipping about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement days after announcing demonetisation.

---IANS

ms/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Demonetisaton

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 13:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU