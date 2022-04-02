Senior leaders of Telangana PCC to meet Rahul Gandhi on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Congress reviews membership drive ahead of internal polls
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Rajasthan's Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad set for bypolls on Saturday
After Cong's poll debacle, Sonia asks PCC chiefs of 5 states to resign
-
Senior leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 4 to discuss the current political situation in the state, official sources said on Saturday.
This meeting holds importance ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections that are slated to be held next year.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party won a landslide victory in the state with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao being in power.
The TRS had won 87 of the 119 assembly seats in Telangana and the rest of the seats were won by other parties in the state.
The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and two others, ended up with 19 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU