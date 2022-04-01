BJP getting battle-ready for Rajasthan; Nadda, Shah to visit this month

-
ALSO READ
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
BJP National Executive meet on Sunday, PM to deliver valedictory address
UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers in Varanasi today
-
Ahead of BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting battle-ready for the Assembly polls due next year in the state.
Nadda, who is scheduled to arrive in the state on Saturday will hold a meeting with the core team of the party's Rajasthan unit to check on the preparedness ahead of the assembly polls. He is expected to visit Sawai Madhopur.
While the schedule for Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan is yet to be finalized, he is expected to be in the state for two days likely in mid-April. The Union Minister is expected to be in Banswara, which borders Gujarat. Apart from holding several official functions and functions for the party what is important is his meeting with the state leadership.
The visit by both Nadda and Shah is expected to boost the state leadership to prepare itself for the poll contest after having lost the last assembly polls to Ashok Gehlot-led Congress.
Notably, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, one of the key figures in the political spectrum of Rajasthan recently met top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, Congress won 100 seats while BJP got 73. Bahajuan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to win six seats. In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the majority mark is 101.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU