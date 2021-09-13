'Shift protest out of Punjab': CM Amarinder Singh appeals to farmers

-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday appealed to the representatives of farmers' unions not to hold protests across the state against the three Central farm laws passed as the state and its people have already expressed solidarity with them on this issue.
In his address after laying the foundation stone of government college at Mukhliana village in the Chabbewal assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 13.44 crore, he said the state where its entire people stood like a rock with them in favour of their legitimate issues, should desist from holding protests across the state against these "black" farm laws passed by the BJP-led Central government.
Amarinder Singh said these ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers were not at all in the interests of the state, which has considerably impacted its economic development and hoped his request would be acceded by the farmers on agitation.
He, however, said since these laws have already been rejected by the state Assembly and replaced by the state's own farm laws which were sent to the Governor for his assent but to "our dismay these have not yet been forwarded to the President".
"Anything within the purview of his government was done by us promptly," said Amarinder Singh, adding a delegation of various leaders from these farmers unions met him recently in Chandigarh to get the price of sugarcane hiked from Rs 325 to Rs 360 per quintal and it was accepted by him at once.
Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in meeting out farmers' justified demands due to Centre's "apathy", the Chief Minister said instead of holding protest in the state, they should mount pressure on the Union government to get these anti-farmer laws repealed.
He also announced to name this upcoming government college after the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the prime architect of the Constitution.
