Shinde, Fadnavis will form govt again in Maharashtra: State Minister Patil

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil on Sunday applauded the leadership of Prime Minister and said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will win the 2024 election and form the government once again in under his leadership.

He also said that country is growing as a world leader under the guidance of PM Modi.

Radhakrishna said that CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis had ignited a new sense of confidence in the people of .

"In the leadership of PM Modi, the country is growing as a world leader. CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis have ignited a new sense of confidence in people for the state's government, they will again form govt in 2024," Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)