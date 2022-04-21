Shivpal Yadav dares SP chief Akhilesh to expel him if he wants

-
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday finally challenged his estranged nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to expel him if he felt that he was indulging in anti-party activities.
"If Akhilesh thinks, I am in touch with the Bhartiya Janata Party, why doesn't he expel me. He should expel me from the party's legislative unit if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activity," he said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar had claimed that Shivpal Singh was still with SP and false news about his joining the BJP was being spread.
Reacting to it, Shivpal said: "I have not spoken to Rajbhar on this issue. Akhilesh is within his rights to expel me from the party if he feels that I am conspiring with the BJP," he said.
Shivpal further said, "I did not contest as a part of the alliance. I contested on the Samajwadi Party ticket and should have been invited to the legislature party meeting because I am one of the 111 MLAs of the party."
He admitted that he was in touch with senior SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, whose supporters have unfurled the banner of revolt against Akhilesh Yadav.
"He is facing some medical issues. I will definitely go and meet him again," he added.
Asked about his decision to chart a new political course for himself, Shivpal said, "I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where I am going? What plans I have? I will tell you everything at the appropriate time."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
