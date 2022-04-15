Shivpal Yadav bats for Uniform Civil Code, says will protest if needed

-
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has called for a Uniform Civil Code, in remarks that are being seen as another indication of his growing closeness towards the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav, who fought the recent assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket, has been throwing hints that he is upset with the opposition party led by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.
In an event held by his party on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, Shivpal Yadav said he will launch protests for a Uniform Civil Code, if needed.
"Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar raised the issue of Uniform Civil Code in the Constituent Assembly. Ram Manohar Lohia had raised the issue too in Parliament. And so, we are showing support for Uniform Civil Code.
"From here, we will do everything, even protest if needed, to fulfil the dream of Lohia and Ambedkar," Yadav added.
Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws which will be applied equally to all Indians, regardless of their religion, gender and sex.
Senior PSPL leader Deepak Mishra told PTI that in 1967, Lohia had raised the issue of Uniform Civil Code and said that such a code is in line with socialist thinking.
"It should be implemented with consent so that everyone's feelings are respected. This is in line with the socialist ideals of our party," he said.
Uniform Civil Code has been an agenda of the BJP. On Shivpal Yadav openly supporting it, Mishra said, "Uniform Civil Code was the dream of Lohia, Ambedkar and our great leaders. If we are supporting their dream, what is wrong in that?"
Shivpal Yadav mellowed his differences with Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. He won the election from the Jaswant Nagar seat on an SP ticket.
However, after the assembly elections, Shivpal Yadav's distance with the SP has increased and he seems to be moving closer to the BJP.
He recently met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and started following him on Twitter, triggering speculations of his joining the BJP. The PSPL leader has not yet said anything about this.
