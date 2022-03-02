UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav, ex-ally Raja Bhaiyya spar in Twitter war

A war has now erupted between president and former Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiyya.

alleged in a tweet that fake voting had taken place in the Kunda Assembly segments from where Raja Bhaiyya is a candidate.

Akhilesh had tweeted a photograph as proof and demanded cancellation of election in Kunda.



आदरणीय ⁦@yadavakhilesh⁩ जी, आप एक दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हैं और वरिष्ठ राजनेता भी, उक्त वीडियो 2019 के चुनाव का हरियाणा का है जिसे आप कुण्डा का बताकर चुनाव निरस्त करने की माँग कर रहे हैं, राजनीति में इतनी घृणा भी अच्छी नहीं होती। pic.twitter.com/NyBiv6yoAs — Raja Bhaiya (@Raghuraj_Bhadri) March 1, 2022

The tweet was later deleted after a while but the damage was done.

Reacting on the SP chief's tweet, Raja Bhaiyya tweeted that the video tweeted by Akhilesh was from Haryana in the 2019 elections.

Raja Bhaiyya said "Being national president of a political party and a senior political leader, Akhilesh ji, such hatred in politics is not good".

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)