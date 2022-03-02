UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav, ex-ally Raja Bhaiyya spar in Twitter war

-
A Twitter war has now erupted between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and former Minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiyya.
Akhilesh Yadav alleged in a tweet that fake voting had taken place in the Kunda Assembly segments from where Raja Bhaiyya is a candidate.
Akhilesh had tweeted a photograph as proof and demanded cancellation of election in Kunda.
आदरणीय @yadavakhilesh जी, आप एक दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष हैं और वरिष्ठ राजनेता भी, उक्त वीडियो 2019 के चुनाव का हरियाणा का है जिसे आप कुण्डा का बताकर चुनाव निरस्त करने की माँग कर रहे हैं, राजनीति में इतनी घृणा भी अच्छी नहीं होती। pic.twitter.com/NyBiv6yoAs— Raja Bhaiya (@Raghuraj_Bhadri) March 1, 2022
The tweet was later deleted after a while but the damage was done.
Reacting on the SP chief's tweet, Raja Bhaiyya tweeted that the video tweeted by Akhilesh was from Haryana in the 2019 elections.
Raja Bhaiyya said "Being national president of a political party and a senior political leader, Akhilesh ji, such hatred in politics is not good".
