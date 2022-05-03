Shivpal Yadav's tweet declares war against SP chief Akhilesh on Eid

-
On Eid, when the world celebrates the festival of peace and brotherhood, the war in the Yadav clan intensified further with Shivpal Singh Yadav going all out to express his anger at his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Shivpal bared his feelings and wrote without naming Akhilesh: "I descended to the lowest point of self-respect to satisfy him and if I am still angry with him, one can realize the extent to which he has hurt me. I taught him to walk and he trampled over me. Once again, hoping for reorganization, self-confidence and cooperation from all -Eid Mubarak!"
The tweet has sent shock waves in Samajwadi Party as this is the first time that Shivpal has been so direct in expressing his feelings.
"The party can now said to be heading for a split. Our Muslim leaders are already vocal about their dissatisfaction with Akhilesh's leadership and now that Shivpal has left nothing to imagination, bad days are here for the party," said a senior MLA.
Shivpal had earlier tweeted his support to Mohd Azam Khan, whose supporters are upset with Akhilesh for not protesting against the atrocities on their leader.
Significantly, Shivpal has also blamed his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav for not doing enough to secure the release of Azam Khan from jail.
--IANS
amita/shb/
