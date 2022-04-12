Social sector spending dipped 'as a proportion' after 2014-15: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Authority directed to issue passport with 10-year validity to Karti
HC rejects CBI challenge to order allowing Chidambaram to inspect paper
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by 'fear of elections': Chidambaram
Govt should put out paper on why it expects over 8% GDP: Chidambaram
'There is no UPA now': Mamata takes jibe at Congress after meeting Pawar
-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for stating that the NDA government's developmental expenditure was higher than that under the UPA regime, asserting that as a proportion, social services expenditure had plummeted after 2014-15.
Citing the Reserve Bank of India data, Sitharaman's office had tweeted on Saturday that the total developmental expenditure incurred by the Modi government in 2014-22 was Rs 90.9 lakh crore, far higher than what was being alleged by some sections of the Opposition.
In contrast, only Rs 49.2 lakh crore was spent for the purpose from 2004-14, the tweet read.
Taking objection to her remarks, Chidambaram stated, Regrettably, the FM thinks that the average Indian has below-average intelligence in understanding numbers relating to finances.
On the figures quoted by Sitharaman, he said, The finance minister's arithmetic is correct but her mathematical conclusion is wrong.
The size of the Budget is bigger every year. Total expenditure is bigger every year. Developmental expenditure or social services expenditure will also be bigger every year!, the former finance minister said in a series of tweets.
The correct mathematical analysis will require the finance minister to compare the proportion' of any head of expenditure to total expenditure, he pointed out.
Such a comparison will reveal that, as a proportion, social services expenditure has plummeted after 2014-15, he said.
Substantiating his claim, the Congress leader wrote The FM's numbers are in the RBI's Handbook of Statistics. It will show that the proportion has fallen from an average of 9% of total expenditure under UPA to an average of 5% of total expenditure under NDA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU