Sonia to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6 in Karnataka: Report

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6 in Karnataka, sources said on Sunday.
The Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Sonia Gandhi will walk with the participants on October 6 during the Karnataka leg of the Yatra, a party source said.
This would be the first time that Sonia Gandhi will participate in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up.
Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the Yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
The Yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state.
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:27 IST
