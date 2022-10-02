Nadda takes jibe at Congress, says its reduced to a 'brother-sister party'

Bhartiya Janta Party President JP Nadda on Sunday inaugurated the district office in Una and was quick to take a jibe at the saying that it has been reduced to merely a 'brother-sister party'.

" today had become a party of brother and sister with almost no base of its own and fought on 380 seats in Uttar Pradesh and its candidates lost their security deposits in 370 seats, which vindicates the fact that the people of the country have lost its faith in the party", he said.

Nadda at the inauguration lauded the for its continuous efforts and said, " doesn't change its colours but other parties always do. We stand by our agendas and principles".

Nadda motivated the employees present during the inauguration to work with utmost dedication and strike towards excellence.

While addressing the people on the occasion, Nadda said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all the state BJP Uunits have their own headquarter at the state level and also at the district level. "PM Modi in the year 2014 decided that as many as 512 offices would be constructed throughout the country and out of these, 235 offices had been completed and work was going on for the remaining offices", he said.

BJP President said that these offices would help the party workers to frame, draw and implement various strategies to strengthen the party base in the district. "Today the BJP is the biggest political party in the world with over 18 crore dedicated and committed workers and a political party with a difference and a clear-cut ideology", he said.

Nadda claimed that BJP as a party has always been committed to fulfilling regional aspirations and expectations.

Slamming the Congress party he said that though it is the oldest political party in the country, yet it has been completely wiped out of the country. He urged the people of Himachal to ensure that the BJP again forms the government in the state.

Nadda applauded the various schemes started by the party for the welfare of every section of society. He said, "Rs. 1.34 lakh crore were provided to crores of farmers of the country under the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojna and several schemes had been started for the welfare of the youth, women, backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes etc".

Nadda claimed that Prime Minister had provided 22 AIIMS for the country during the last eight years and one such AIIMS has come up at Bilaspur which would be dedicated to the state by the Prime Minister on October 5. He also urged the people of the state to be part of this historic moment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the people of Himachal were fortunate that a party worker from this hilly state was today heading the biggest political party in the world. "BJP over the years had tremendously expanded its base in the state and the old party workers could not have even thought that the BJP would not only have its own office building at the state but also at the district level", Thakur added. He further added that credit for this goes to the faith and support posed by the people on the BJP leadership and its policies.

Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and had provided many projects for the State.

He said that AIIMS, four Medical Colleges, and PGI Satellite Center were some of these mega projects provided by the Prime Minister to the State and now the PM would be dedicating AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College at Bilaspur and laying the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park and Pinjore-Nalagarh four-lane project for the state.

He urged the people of the State to be part of the historic moment by attending the rally of the Prime Minister at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur on October 5.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur during the event said, "Party Office had been equipped with a hall, offices, library, restroom etc". He noted that it was under the Presidentship of JP Nadda that the BJP succeeded in ensuring the mission was repeated in Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state.

MP and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap thanked Nadda for dedicating this building to the party workers of the district. He said that as many as 17 district offices were being constructed in the state to facilitate the party workers.

Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission Satpal Satti presented a vote of thanks.

Vice President BJP and State In-charge Saudan Singh, Co-Incharge Davinder Rana, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Vice Chairman SIDC Ram Kumar, MLAs Balbir Chaudhary and Rajesh Thakur were also present on the occasion.

