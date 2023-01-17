JUST IN
Soren accuses BJP of 'exploiting' people, promises to revive mica industry
BJP, RSS have captured all institutions in country, says Rahul Gandhi
BJP's socio-economic resolution praises PM for transforming Indian economy
What are PM, FM hiding: Cong leader Jairam on Rane's 'recession' remark
Kamal Nath trying to create negative impression about Madhya Pradesh: BJP
AAP claims Congress leader has a 'deal' with BJP ahead of MCD mayor poll
Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings
Delhi BJP to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not sent to fast-track court
Mamata to visit Sagar Island to review preparations for Gangasagar Mela
Oppn needs ideological, political struggle to deal with BJP-RSS, says Karat
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Shinde camp arguments on constitution have contradictions: Thackeray group
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Soren accuses BJP of 'exploiting' people, promises to revive mica industry

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday accused the BJP of 'exploiting' the people of the state and promised them to expedite development schemes including revival of the mica industry

Topics
Hemant Soren | Jharkhand | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'exploiting' the people of the state and promised them to expedite development schemes including revival of the mica industry.

Soren was addressing a rally at Koderma where he kicked off the second phase of the Khatiyani Johar Yatra', an outreach programme to mark three years of the UPA government in the state.

"It has been more than 20 years since the state was carved out and for majority of the time, it was ruled by the BJP. It exploited the people and deprived them of their rights," Soren said.

He said the best quality mica was found in Koderma but the previous governments did not pay attention to its development. The state will very soon take measures for the revival of the industry.

There were 400 mica mining leases before 1980 but later these were closed in view of the Forest Conservation Act and at present, there is not a single lease for mica mining, according to an official statement.

"Your government is going to bring a law in this context very soon," he said, flagging off a vehicle for restart work at a mica dump.

"This will check illegal mica mining and at the same time stop exploitation and create new jobs," he said.

The first phase of Khatiyani Johar Yatra held between December 8 and 16 covered six districts Garhwa, Palamu, Gumla, Godda, Deoghar and Lohardaga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hemant Soren

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 23:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU