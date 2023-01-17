Soren accuses BJP of 'exploiting' people, promises to revive mica industry

Chief Minister on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of 'exploiting' the people of the state and promised them to expedite development schemes including revival of the mica industry.

Soren was addressing a rally at Koderma where he kicked off the second phase of the Khatiyani Johar Yatra', an outreach programme to mark three years of the UPA government in the state.

"It has been more than 20 years since the state was carved out and for majority of the time, it was ruled by the . It exploited the people and deprived them of their rights," Soren said.

He said the best quality mica was found in Koderma but the previous governments did not pay attention to its development. The state will very soon take measures for the revival of the industry.

There were 400 mica mining leases before 1980 but later these were closed in view of the Forest Conservation Act and at present, there is not a single lease for mica mining, according to an official statement.

"Your government is going to bring a law in this context very soon," he said, flagging off a vehicle for restart work at a mica dump.

"This will check illegal mica mining and at the same time stop exploitation and create new jobs," he said.

The first phase of Khatiyani Johar Yatra held between December 8 and 16 covered six districts Garhwa, Palamu, Gumla, Godda, Deoghar and Lohardaga.

