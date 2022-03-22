SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav is 'B-team of BJP', not BSP: Mayawati

Hitting back at "B-team of BJP" jibe, supremo on Tuesday alleged that rather than her party, it is patron who is openly with the saffron party and also got his son blessed by it.

She also attacked (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for changing the names of institutions named after B R Ambedkar during his tenure.

"It is not the BSP, but SP patron who is openly with the . In the last swearing-in, he had got Shri Akhilesh blessed by the and has now sent a member to the for his work," tweeted in Hindi, in an apparent reference to Mulayam's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, who recently joined the BJP.

"The Ambedkarites of UP will never forgive SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who had changed most of the names of schemes and institutions named after him (B R Ambedkar) during his (SP) government, which is disgusting and shameful," she said in another tweet.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is often called the "B-team of BJP" by its political rivals, especially after Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked that the party has maintained its relevance.

"The has maintained its relevance. I believe they will get votes. I do not know how much of it will convert into seats, but it will get votes," Shah had said during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

had later appreciated Shah for acknowledging that her party would get votes.

The senior BJP leader's remark had also triggered speculation over the possibility of a post-election tie-up between the two parties. In 1995, 1997 and 2002, Mayawati was sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh with BJP's support.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)