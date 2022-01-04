Stampede-like situation in Congress marathon in UP's Bareilly

-
ALSO READ
People flowing like river in Sarojini Nagar market, stampede can happen: HC
Stampede at Covid-19 vaccination centre in West Bengal, 25 injured
Stampede for stocks as central banks act on inflation
Vaishno Devi stampede: 9 discharged, 7 being treated, says J-K LG
Vaishno Devi stampede: Probe panel to submit report within week
-
Videos from the 'Mahila Marathon' in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Tuesday show that the event led to a stampede-like situation with girls tripping and falling over each other.
Sources said that several girls were also injured.
The marathon was a part of the Congress party's election campaign theme 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I am a girl and can fight).
Even as videos and pictures of girls falling on the ground went viral, the Congress maintained that the participants were 'brimming with enthusiasm,' and were doing a warm up exercise.
However, the event completely overlooked Covid protocols and none of the girls were seen wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first gave the election slogan last month, and this marathon comes amidst the rising cases of Covid.
#WATCH | Stampede occurred during Congress' 'Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon' marathon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh today pic.twitter.com/nDtKd1lxf1— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU