Two ministers inducted into Khattar government in Haryana

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana's council of ministers was expanded on Tuesday with the induction of BJP's Kamal Gupta and Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) Devendra Babli as Cabinet ministers.

The induction takes the strength of Khattar's council of ministers to 14, comprising the Chief Minister and his deputy Dushyant Chautala.

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

While Gupta took oath in Sanskrit, Babli took it in Hindi.

Besides Khattar and Chautala, other ministers, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, senior leaders, administrative and police officers, besides family members of the ministers who took oath, were present on the occasion.

