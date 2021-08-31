'Stop dragging my name', Robert Vadra slams Finance Minister

-
Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has on Tuesday slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for dragging his name in the New Delhi Railway station monetization allegation.
In a Facebook post, Vadra wrote, "Know your facts, Nirmala Ji! I am shocked that a minister of your stature makes claims & utterances without any fact check or merit! For the record, I have nothing to do with any 'Railway Station'! The only relationship I have with the railways is that of a passenger taking train journeys!"
"I urge you as well as other political leaders in the ruling party to stop dragging my name into every issue as if it's your default setting for when you get caught on the wrong foot!
Please stop defaming me baselessly and do your homework properly next time, Nirmala Ji."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week had said that the government will not give away ownership of assets under the national monetisation plan and they will be mandatorily handed back to the government.
Addressing the media, Sitharaman hit out at the opposition citing monetisation processes were also undertaken by the Congress-led UPA government.
Citing the example of the New Delhi Railway Station, she took a barb on the Congress and said: "Who called the RFP (request for proposal) on it? Is it owned by 'Jijaji' now!"
"We are not selling off, there will be a strict handing back," she said.
--IANS
miz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
