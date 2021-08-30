Ending corruption biggest achievement of Haryana govt: CM Khattar

Tightening the noose around and providing jobs only on the basis of merit are the two biggest achievements of his government, Chief Minister said here on Monday on the completion of 2,500 days of the BJP-JJP regime.

He said the changes brought in the system of governance have not only eradicated corruption, exploitation of the poor and non-meritorious selection, but have also increased the trust and belief of the common man in the government manifold.

"Tightening the noose around and providing jobs only on the basis of merit can be termed as our two biggest achievements," Khattar said at a press conference here.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said on October 26, 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Haryana, years of corruption, exploitation of the poor and dynastic had pushed the state into a vulnerable situation.

Government property was being looted, leaving people at the receiving end, he added.

"We always advise the Opposition to play a positive role, but since they do not have any logical and fundamental issues to raise, they do nothing more than creating doubts in the minds of people by spreading rumours. I would like to warn them that their future is dark, people are going to choose us for the next five years too as gone are the days when they used to live in hallucinations," the chief minister said.

Talking about the recent constable recruitment examination paper leak case, he said 28 people have so far been arrested.

Khattar said the government has also enacted a law to stop cheating.

"We have complete trust in our state investigation agency. Our police have reached the roots of this case. Any case is transferred to the CBI only when a state investigation agency reaches a dead-end or fails to carry out the required probe," he said while responding to a question regarding transferring the paper leak case to the central agency.

Responding to another question on the Opposition's allegations regarding the state government's debt liability, Khattar said the knowledge of the Congress about the debt figures is poor and therefore, it always spreads lies.

He said the Congress left the state with a debt liability of Rs 97,000 crore.

Khattar said his government revolutionised the system by introducing digital reforms to bring transparency in each of its wing.

Responding to another question on the regularisation of illegal colonies, the chief minister said for regularising such colonies located within the limits of the urban local bodies, a bill has been passed and around 1,200 colonies that fulfil the criteria have registered themselves and would be regularised.

