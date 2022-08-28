Sushil Modi demands Surendra Prasad Yadav's removal from Nitish's cabinet

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
'Bogus, rubbish': Bihar CM on Sushil Modi's claims about VP aspirations
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
Senior BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, on Sunday demanded the removal of Bihar Co-operative minister, Surendra Prasad Yadav, from the Nitish Kumar Cabinet for his alleged involvement in criminal cases.
Modi, a former deputy chief minister of Bihar, had recently demanded the resignation of state Agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh for his alleged involvement in the rice scam.
Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Modi, said, Yadav, an accused in a case registered on June 15, 2018, under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, must be dismissed from the Nitish Kumar cabinet.
Yadav, an RJD MLA, was recently charge-sheeted by a Pocso court for revealing the identity of a gang rape victim, he alleged.
A person like Yadav, who is anti-woman, does not deserve to be a minister at all, said the BJP Rajya Sabha member.
On July 13, 1998, when the then Union home minister L K Advani stood up to speak on the Women's Reservation Bill, Surendra Yadav, as the then RJD MP, entered the well of the House and tore the copy of the Bill into pieces after snatching it from him. He is anti-woman, said Modi.
Reacting to Modi's comments, the RJD said the allegations were baseless.
RJD spokesperson, Mrityunjay Tiwary, told PTI, This Mahagathbandhan government has given employment to Modi. Since he has been sidelined by the central leadership of the saffron party, he is keeping himself engaged by making such baseless allegations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU