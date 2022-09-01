Telangana Chief Minister KCR condoles passing away of Sonia Gandhi's mother

-
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed condolence over the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino.
Rao conveyed his condolences to Sonia Gandhi and other members of the bereaved family, a CMO release said late on Wednesday.
Paolo Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, Congress has said in Delhi.
