With Nitish by his side, Telangana CM in Patna calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM leaves for Bihar to give financial aid to Galwan martyrs
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
BJP gears up for 2023 Telangana polls with 'Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa' program
BJP's obsession with a 'Congress-mukt Bharat' hits a new low in Goa
-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who met his counterpart in Bihar Nitish Kumar, as part of efforts to forge opposition unity, on Wednesday called for a BJP mukt Bharat, blaming the saffron party's government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country.
At a press conference he addressed in the presence of Kumar, whom he fondly called "bade bhai" (big brother), Rao skirted questions about who will lead a united opposition and whether the Congress will be taken on board.
Rao is one of the most vocal satraps opposed to the BJP.
These things will be decided in due course. We are in no hurry, said Rao, in reply to questions about the prime ministerial candidate and the role of the Congress, to which his Telangana Rashtra Samiti is bitterly opposed.
He blamed the Narendra Modi government for capital drain, a term he coined rhyming 'brain drain' to underscore that businesses were withdrawing their money from the country because of the Centre's policies.
Rao also flayed the Modi government for having brought in the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces without consulting any of the opposition parties.
The TRS chief, who is popularly known as KCR, also slammed the Centre for going on a privatisation spree and showing indifference towards states' concerns, citing the example of "turning down" Bihar's demand for special category status.
KCR also ridiculed Modi for having uttered Ab ki baar Trump sarkaar during a visit to the US many years ago, calling it a diplomatic blunder.
To a pointed query about whether the Bihar CM, who dumped the BJP earlier this month, could be considered as the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition, KCR evaded a direct reply but said Nitish Kumar is among the senior-most and best leaders in the country. We will decide these things later.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU