Telangana CM to launch national party in June, counter BJP in 2024: Report

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be launching a party by this month, said sources on Sunday.

The move comes as a longer stride to gather opposition leaders just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per sources, the name of the new political party is expected to be 'Bharatiya Rastra Samiti'.

Recently had met several opposition leaders.

Last month held a meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the former's residence in the capital and discussed the current issues while he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Mohalla clinic in the national capital.

The Telangana Chief Minister had also met JD-S leader HD Deve Gowda on May 26 and said there will be a change at the national level which cannot be stopped.

Notably, KCR's attempts are quite visible to forge an anti- alliance (third front) with all the like-minded parties excluding Congress. He embarked on an India tour where he also ventured into national-level meetings and events and gathered every brick en route his bigger aim to foray into national .

Attempts are also being made to seek support from all the Indians living abroad. Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's decision to foray into national .

Telangana NRIs coordinator B Ganesh moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to TRS Supremo and KCR's move to enter into national in a Zoom meeting attended by NRIs from different countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)