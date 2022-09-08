There is Janta Raj, not Jungle Raj in Bihar: Nitish rubbishes BJP's claim

Chief Minister on Thursday rubbished the BJP's jibe that 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness) has returned to with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government coming to power, and asserted that there is 'Janta Raj' (people's rule) in the state.

"Stray incidents are not a reflection of the overall law and order situation in the state. What Jungle Raj? Maintaining law and order has been the priority of our government. There is Janta Raj," Kumar said when asked about the saffron party's jibe.

Attacking senior leaders in the state, he said such comments do not affect the government as it is committed to working for the people of .

"If Sushil Modi (former deputy CM) or Sanjay Jaiswal (state chief) criticise me, they may get plum posts in the party or the central government," he said.

On his recent meetings with opposition leaders in Delhi, Kumar said, "My focus is on bringing together all opposition parties in the country. My meetings with opposition leaders were very satisfactory. I will again visit Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi Ji when she returns to India."



Asked about his prime ministerial aspirations, Kumar said he is neither a claimant nor desirous of the post.

"My priority is to unite all opposition parties, not to decide on the prime ministerial candidate. When the time comes, we will decide the prime ministerial candidate and let you all know," he said.

Taking a dig at the Centre's decision to rename the historic Rajpath in New Delhi as 'Kartavya Path', Kumar, without taking names, said, "What was he doing when the country was celebrating the 75th year of Independence? It should have been named after Bapu. The BJP's only task is to create disturbance in the society."



Earlier in the day, Kumar inaugurated India's longest rubber dam 'Gayaji Dam' on Falgu River and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of devotees who visit Gaya during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors.

"I am happy the dam has been completed ahead of its deadline and before the Pitripaksha Mela which starts on Friday," he added.

The dam, one of ambitious projects of Kumar, will allow the presence of at least two feet of water in Falgu River throughout the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)