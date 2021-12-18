'This is my home', Rahul Gandhi in Amethi for 2nd time after 2019 loss

-
Amid rousing welcome by party workers, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a long time on Saturday reached Amethi, where he was defeated in the 2019 general elections, and participated in a march of Pratigya Yatra along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi said, this is his home, and no one can force him to go out of here.
"A few days ago Priyanka came to me and told me to come to Lucknow. I told her that I want to go to my home -- Amethi first before going to Lucknow. No one can separate me from Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.
He said he first fought elections in 2004 from here. He told people that it is they who taught politics to him. "Therefore, I have come here to express my gratitude," Rahul Gandhi said.
"Two biggest issues the country facing today are -- unemployment and inflation. Neither the Chief Minister nor the Prime Minister has any answer to this," Rahul Gandhi said.
"A few days ago, you must have seen the Prime Minister was taking a dip in Ganga. But the Prime Minister will not tell the country why jobs are scant. Why are the youth of our country not getting employment?" Rahul Gandhi further said.
He said, he has come here to explain to the people that the youth are the future of the country.
"I am telling you what PM Modi will not tell you. It is the small businessmen, middle class shopkeepers who give employment in this country, but PM Modi has handed over the country to his two-three capitalist friends. You see, he brought three farm laws. After a year, the Prime Minister apologized and said that he made a mistake and all three laws were withdrawn," Rahul Gandhi said.
Later, in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "The streets of Amethi are the same, but there is anger in the eyes of people against the government. There is still a place for me in the hearts. We are still one, against injustice!"
