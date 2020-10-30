Time for BJP to hand over municipal corporation responsibility: AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it was time for the BJP to hand over the responsibility of the municipal corporations to it as the "mismanagement" by the saffron party in the three civic bodies, has adversely affected the reputation of the national capital.
Hitting back, Delhi BJP termed AAP spokespersons "coterie of word managers", and alleged they were too proficient at giving statements while their performance was zero.
At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "On behalf of the AAP, I want to request the BJP to handover the MCDs to the AAP. We will run the MCDs in surplus as we did it in case of the Delhi government."
"BJP-ruled MCDs have to take Rs 18,000 crore from the central government and must return Rs 8,500 crore to Delhi government. The MCDs have sealed Delhi's big markets and illegally taken conversion fees and parking charges. Yet, shops are sealed and the shopkeepers are devastated," he said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Bhardwaj and his team of AAP spokespersons was a "coterie of word managers" too proficient at giving statements while their performance was "zero".
"Bhardwaj should know Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not make Delhi a surplus budget state even in 1994 when Madan Lal Khurana was the CM had a surplus budget.
"There is no debt burden on Delhi citizens due to MCDs. The sealing in a few markets faced by traders is due to failure of the Kejriwal government in notifying roads at right stage bringing tough stand in the Supreme Court," he said.
