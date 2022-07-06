TMC likely to caution MP Mahua Moitra after Goddess Kali remark row

-
Facing opposition flak over party MP Mahua Moitra's controversial remarks on Goddess Kali, the Trinamool Congress leadership on Wednesday said it in no way supports the comments and is likely to caution her from making such statements in future.
Moitra had on Tuesday kicked up a controversy at a conclave by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person has his or her unique way of offering prayers.
The party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future, a senior TMC leader told PTI.
It had also distanced itself from the comments on Twitter.
The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments, the TMC said in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, TMC sources said Moitra unfollowed the party's official Twitter handle. She, however, still follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the social networking site.
We can't comment on who is following on Twitter, and who she has decided to unfollow. Only she can talk about it, the TMC leader said.
The Bengal BJP leadership on Wednesday sought the arrest of the Krishnanagar MP for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus with her contentious remarks.
