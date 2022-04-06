Mahua Moitra slams the move to ban meat during Navratri in Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Can't trust BJP till it actually repeals farm laws, says TMC's Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra appointed TMC's Goa unit in-charge ahead of assembly polls
TMC-MGP alliance to fight Goa polls with CM face: Mahua Moitra
Nadda is trying to fool people of Goa: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
All political parties in Goa in cahoots with BJP, alleges Mahua Moitra
-
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday hit out at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival and said that the Constitution allows her to eat meat and shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.
Her statement comes amid the meat ban row triggered by South Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan's letter demanding the closure of meat shops in the municipal area during Navratri.
"I live in South Delhi. The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade. Full stop," the TMC MP said in a tweet.
Earlier on Monday, SDMC Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan said that in the future, licenses for running meat shops will be issued if they agree not to operate during the Navaratri festival.
Meanwhile, South Delhi Municipal Corporation also ordered officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navaratri festival that is being observed from April 2 to April 11.
The Mayor informed that he has also written to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to withdraw their discount on alcohol during Navratri, and if possible, stop the sale of liquor for nine days too.
Also, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) also announced the closure of meat shops on the last three days of Navratri, that is, on Saptami (seventh day), Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day).
Notably, the nine-day Navaratri festival is being observed from April 2 to April 11, with Saptami, Ashtami and Navami falling on April 9, 10 and 11 respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU