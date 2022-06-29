TMC MPs to vote in presidential election in Bengal, not Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that party MPs will cast their vote in the presidential election on July 18 in the legislative assembly instead of the facilities created in Parliament.

"All TMC MPs will vote for Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election to be held on July 18 in instead of Lok Sabha," Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI. Sinha is the opposition candidate in the presidential election against BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

"Election Commission has given the option to all MPs that they can vote for the presidential candidate either in the Parliament or in their states," he said, noting that this option has been there in the past also.

Sudip Bandopadhyay said he spoke to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and TMC has decided that all party MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in Bengal.

Shatrughan Sinha has been elected TMC MP from Asansol in Bengal and is likely to be sworn in on July 18. He is likely to cast his vote in the parliament.

The Election Commission has given 10 days to MPs to exercise their choice on the place of voting. The poll panel gives option to MPs to vote in presidential election in Parliament or in their states.

Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody, who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election.

Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.

The elections to elect the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes on July 21.

