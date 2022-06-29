TMC MPs to vote in presidential election in Bengal, not Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Goa polls: Sushmita Dev, Sourav Chakraborty appointed as TMC co-in-charges
Bengal civic polls: Trinamool Congress wins 12 municipalities, leads in 34
Goa Congress spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik quits, joins TMC
Mamata's Trinamool, Congress, Lalu's party win bypolls as BJP draws a blank
Yashwant Sinha quits TMC, says time to work for greater Oppn unity
-
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that party MPs will cast their vote in the presidential election on July 18 in the West Bengal legislative assembly instead of the facilities created in Parliament.
"All TMC MPs will vote for Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election to be held on July 18 in West Bengal instead of Lok Sabha," Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI. Sinha is the opposition candidate in the presidential election against BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
"Election Commission has given the option to all MPs that they can vote for the presidential candidate either in the Parliament or in their states," he said, noting that this option has been there in the past also.
Sudip Bandopadhyay said he spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and TMC has decided that all party MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in Bengal.
Shatrughan Sinha has been elected TMC MP from Asansol in Bengal and is likely to be sworn in on July 18. He is likely to cast his vote in the parliament.
The Election Commission has given 10 days to MPs to exercise their choice on the place of voting. The poll panel gives option to MPs to vote in presidential election in Parliament or in their states.
Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody, who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election.
Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.
The elections to elect the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes on July 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU