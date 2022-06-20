BJP trying to create armed cadre base through Agnipath scheme: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
What does she fear: BJP slams Mamata after permission denied for exhibition
Action to be taken against perpetrators: Bengal CM Mamata on Birbhum deaths
Howrah violence: Why should people suffer for BJP's sin, asks CM Mamata
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Presidential poll: Mamata may not attend Oppn meet convened by Sharad Pawar
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government over the Agnipath' scheme, alleging that the saffron camp was trying to create its own "armed cadre base through the new defence recruitment programme.
Terming the scheme as an insult to the armed forces, Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP plans to hire Agniveer' soldiers as "watchmen" at its party offices, after their four-year service period.
"The BJP is trying to create its own armed cadre base through this scheme. What will they do after four years? The party wants to give arms into the hands of the youth," the TMC boss said in the assembly.
Banerjee also said the BJP is trying to fool the masses ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by announcing such schemes.
"They had promised two crore jobs every year. But, now they are only fooling the people of the country in the name of these schemes, she added.
The BJP legislative party staged a walkout from the assembly protesting against Banerjee's remarks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU