Haryana cabinet expansion on Tuesday, the second in past two years

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
US regulators propose to drop Trump rule on railway hauling natural gas
Trade Policy Forum will help US, India ties: Obama administration official
Haryana's 75% job reservation for locals to come into force from Jan 15
'Will gouge eyes, cut arms,' says Haryana BJP MP after party leader held up
-
The Haryana cabinet expansion will take place here on Tuesday, the second one in the past two years.
Among the probables whose names are doing the rounds for induction into the cabinet include Devender Singh Babli, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA from Tohana, while one from the BJP camp is also likely to be inducted.
"The cabinet expansion will take place at a function to be held at Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on December 28," an official statement said.
The names of probables from the BJP camp doing the round include Gian Chand Gupta, who is currently Speaker of the Haryana Assembly and MLA from Panchkula, and Dr Kamal Gupta, MLA from Hisar.
The BJP and JJP, which are coalition partners, enjoy a majority in the 90-member Assembly.
In 2019, more than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar had first expanded his council of ministers in November that year by inducting 10 members.
Before induction of the 10 members then, JJP's Dushyant Chautala had taken oath as the deputy chief minister.
In the previous expansion at that time, six were inducted of cabinet rank and four as ministers of state, taking the total strength of council of ministers to 12 including the chief minister and his deputy.
Now, two more ministers can be accommodated in the ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU