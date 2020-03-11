JUST IN
UP BJP gears up for legislative council polls in May for 11 seats

The BJP, for the first time, will be contesting these elections on party lines

IANS  |  Lucknow 

The BJP has started preparing for the elections to 11 seats of the UP legislative council, belonging to the teachers' and graduates' constituencies.

Eleven seats -- five in the graduates' constituencies and six in the teachers' constituencies -- are falling vacant in May and election on these seats will be held in April.

The BJP, for the first time, will be contesting these elections on party lines.

"We are preparing for these elections at the organizational level. Our workers will reach out to every voter individually and leave it to the candidate alone. We are also planning seminars at the booth level since voters in both the constituencies are well educated," said a party functionary.

The BJP, armed with the voters' list, will launch the campaign from March 25 and 'panna pramukhs' will be entrusted the task of going form door-to-door, contacting voters. The campaign will continue for one fortnight.

On the five seats in the graduates' constituency, among the retiring members two belong to the BJP, one to Samajwadi Party and two are Independents.

The BJP now is aiming to win all five seats.

Similarly, in the teachers' constituencies where six seats are falling vacant, the outgoing members include five Independents and one of Samajwadi Party.

 

 
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 10:02 IST

