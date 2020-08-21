UP BJP legislator Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest in Lucknow

Sitting MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, has died of a at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said Friday.

Singh, 75, was admitted to Lohia hospital after he developed health complications and died during pacemaker implantation late Thursday night, Mohan said.

The MLA was initially taken to the civil hospital but referred to Lohia hospital, he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit expressed grief over Singh's sudden death.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)