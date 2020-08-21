UP BJP legislator Janmejay Singh dies of cardiac arrest in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Experts develop new risk tool for cardiac arrest patients, reveals Study
UP BJP MLA protest at police station over action against 'innocent' people
Vijayvargiya says no need of judicial inquiry into arrest of Vikas Dubey
BSP on the wane in Uttar Pradesh, playing into BJP hands: Congress
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi suffers cardiac arrest, slips into coma
-
Sitting BJP MLA from Deoria Sadar seat, Janmejay Singh, has died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Lucknow, party spokesperson Chandra Mohan said Friday.
Singh, 75, was admitted to Lohia hospital after he developed health complications and died during pacemaker implantation late Thursday night, Mohan said.
The MLA was initially taken to the civil hospital but referred to Lohia hospital, he added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit expressed grief over Singh's sudden death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU