UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BSP chief Mayawati wish PM Modi on birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party chief on Saturday extended their wishes to Prime Minister as he turned 72.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest greetings to respected Prime Minister @narendramodi, the architect of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat', constantly engaged in the worship of the nation for 'Antyodaya'!. May Lord Shri Ram give long life and good health to the respected prime minister, the supreme worshipper of Maa Bharti."



Mayawati, his her tweet, wished Modi a healthy and long life.

An RSS pracharak from a young age, Modi was drafted into the BJP's organisation and later became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Since then, he has achieved the unique feat of never losing the state and now election when he has been the face of the party.

He led the BJP to win in three consecutive Gujarat assembly polls in 2002, 2007 and 2012 and then in the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)