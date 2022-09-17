Many turned back on promise to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Congress calls out Mamata for 'purposefully' excluding Nehru's picture
Nehru for the post-truth era
Self-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
Where did Nehru unfurl the Tricolour on August 15, 1947? Not the Red Fort
PM Modi to address event in Canada today; will unveil Sardar Patel's statue
-
Union Home Minister Amith Shah on Saturday credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hydearabad and took a swipe at those who had "turned back" on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the "fear" of Razakars.
Shah was addressing the Hyderabad Liberation Day event here, attended by among others,Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fufilled.
"After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government's participation. But unfortunately 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad liberation day due to vote bank politics," Shah said.
"So many people have promised during elections, agitations that they would celebrate the Liberation Day. But when they came to power, due to the fear of Razakars they turned back," Shah added.
He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation day.
When Modi decided to celebrate the day, everyone followed suit.
"They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago," the Home Minister added.
"I want to congratulate Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day," he added.
The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU