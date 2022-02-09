Oppn slams govt for doing little for poor, common man in Budget

-
ALSO READ
Keen to stich alliance, TDP cozying up to BJP top brass, claims YSR Cong
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Assembly polls: BSP will make people return to Uttar Pradesh, says Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati announces two candidates for western UP
Budget 2022: Oppn slams it as 'Pegasus spin budget', 'zero-sum budget'
-
Opposition parties BSP, Congress and TDP on Tuesday slammed the government for "doing little" for poor and common man in the Union Budget 2022-23 and framing policies to make the "rich richer".
Participating in discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Danish Ali (BSP) sought to know what happened to the government's promise of doubling farm income by 2022 and claimed this Budget will increase income disparity among people.
Regretting that 2 per cent people of the country hold 57 per cent wealth, he said "the rich is getting richer and the poor poorer".
Anto Antony of Congress questioned the government as to why it was divesting profit making CPSEs like BPCL and LIC. "Please drop the selling India mode".
He said the wealth of a few rich people increased during the pandemic as the government increased tax burden on common man, while reducing corporate tax and surcharge.
"The government promised us that income of farmers will be doubled by 2022. The lives of farmers are deteriorating everyday due to shortage of fertiliser, withdrawal of subsidies... The only aim of this government is to provide 'achhe din' to the richest of this country, not the poor because the government has reduced allocation of MNREGA," Antony said.
TDP MP K Srinivas said the proposed government capital expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the next fiscal is a praiseworthy step, but the government should also be cognizant of the situation in the country.
"The marginalised people of country are reeling under tremendous stress post COVID-19... It is saddening to know the government has neglected the poor and common man of this country in this Budget," Srinivas said.
Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP) said this government stands for corporates and does not think about poor. "This is a suit-boot government, government for rich people, and has no sympathy towards poor," he alleged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU