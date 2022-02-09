REET paper leak: Guilty won't be spared, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Will quit politics if found involved in REET exam leak, says Dotasra
Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised
Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot
Declassified report provides no support for Covid lab-leak theory: US media
One killed, 2 others hurt in a factory gas leak in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said those involved in the REET paper leak case won't be spared and he accused the opposition of instigating the youth over the issue.
The SOG is doing its work impartially that is why the accused are being caught and new revelations are being made every day, Gehlot said in a tweet.
He alleged that the opposition is demanding a CBI inquiry into the case so that the state government could be defamed.
It is not in the interest of the youth and the government will get all the culprits punished, no matter how influential they are, the CM said.
I had said earlier also that the easiest thing for the government to do is to cancel the exam and get it re-conducted. In the interest of the youth, the government gave a free hand to the SOG, he said.
He said to the satisfaction of lakhs of candidates, the state government has decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam and re-conduct it by increasing 30,000 posts.
The CM said, The BJP, which has been repeatedly demanding a CBI inquiry on every case, should tell the results of the investigations given to the CBI in the last three years, he said, citing some of such cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU